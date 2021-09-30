Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $3.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.54. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.67 on Thursday, hitting $328.26. 4,220,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.31 and a 200 day moving average of $320.29. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

