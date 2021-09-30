Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Cap of $29,887.23

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $29,887.23 and $42.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00117714 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

