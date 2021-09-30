VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1,343.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,692 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

