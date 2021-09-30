CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,912,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612,152. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

