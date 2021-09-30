Short Interest in Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Decreases By 96.2%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNVIF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,251. Binovi Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

