PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PGP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
