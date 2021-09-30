PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

