VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VACNY remained flat at $$41.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502. VAT Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

