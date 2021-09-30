PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 15,427,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,741. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PG&E by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

