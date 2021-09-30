Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.