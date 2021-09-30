Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Capcom stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 8,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. Capcom has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of -0.43.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

