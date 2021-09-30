easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

