Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 2,041.8% in September

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 2,041.8% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of LTUM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,180. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Lithium Company Profile
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.