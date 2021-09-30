Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in September

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.07. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Get Keppel alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.3265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.