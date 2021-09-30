Rigel Protocol Market Cap Achieves $216,461.49 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $216,461.49 and $67,258.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

