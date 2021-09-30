Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $11.10 Average PT from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 608,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,576. The company has a market capitalization of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

