Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. HEICO’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 283,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.