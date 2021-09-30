Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $18.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,705.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,781.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,483.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.