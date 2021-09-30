Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $54.41 million and $68,997.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.34 or 0.00578443 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

