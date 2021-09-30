$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GNSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 38,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,653. The company has a market cap of $187.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genasys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

