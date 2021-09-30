Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2427787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

