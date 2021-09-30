Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2427787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.
