Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
