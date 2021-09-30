Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

