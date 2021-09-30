First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 84.6% in September

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

