Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$100.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.20.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.71. 1,317,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,274. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$112.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

