Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.25 or 0.00023496 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $415.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,774,652 coins and its circulating supply is 98,740,849 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

