Firo 1-Day Volume Hits $3.69 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Firo has a market cap of $65.47 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00012143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,358,692 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

