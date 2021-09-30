Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,725,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 309,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,729,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.