$0.50 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,007. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.