AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.36

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 689668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research firms recently commented on AVPT. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

