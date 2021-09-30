POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in September

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
POSTD Merchant Banque stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.07. POSTD Merchant Banque has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.72.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
