Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in September

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

