VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in September

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VAPR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty branded e-cigarettes. It operates through the VAMP and Junkanoo brands. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, FL.

