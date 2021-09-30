Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 213,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,434. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

