Fluity Price Hits $0.0232 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market cap of $721,663.19 and $12.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,166,305 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.