Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita Sells 12,143 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 380,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
