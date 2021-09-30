Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita Sells 12,143 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 380,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.