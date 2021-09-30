Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 150,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.