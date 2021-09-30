Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and $101.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00348692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.