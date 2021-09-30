Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Ooma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,597. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

