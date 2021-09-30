Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,074,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,924,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,751,211. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
