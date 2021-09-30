Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,074,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,924,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,751,211. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

