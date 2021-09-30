Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 207.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

