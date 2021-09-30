Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,907. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

