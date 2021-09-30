Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $890,051.01 and $388,596.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00373177 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.