-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($6.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 24,001,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,718,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

