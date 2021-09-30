Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 698,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.