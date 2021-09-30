Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. 129,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

