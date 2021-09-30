Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 14,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

