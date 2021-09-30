Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 9,827 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

