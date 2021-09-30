DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 333,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 113,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 731,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,060,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.40. 224,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

