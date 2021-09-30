$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,839,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

