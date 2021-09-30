Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, reaching C$65.71. 1,317,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,274. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$112.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

