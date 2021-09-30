Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$76.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.37. 213,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.41. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$30.26 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last three months.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.